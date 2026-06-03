US oil inventories down 8 mln barrels over week — Department of Energy

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Commercial oil reserves in the United States fell by 8 mln barrels over the week and amounted to 433.7 mln barrels as of May 29, 2026, the country's Department of Energy reported.

The current stock level is 3% below the five-year average typical for this time of the year, the department added.

As of 5:32 p.m. Moscow time (2:32 p.m. GMT) the price of August 2026 futures for Brent oil on London’s ICE was up by 1.53% at $97.47 per barrel while the price of futures for WTI oil with July delivery was up by 1.67% at $95.33 per barrel.