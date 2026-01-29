Post-Soviet security bloc to hold Indestructible Brotherhood drills in Belarus in October

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will hold its Indestructible Brotherhood 2026 peacekeeping drills in Belarus in October, CSTO Secretary General Talatbek Masadykov said in an interview with media outlets.

"Traditionally, we hold the joint military drills Interaction, Search, Echelon and Frontier that annually practice particular aspects of troop training, taking into account the latest combat experience," the organization’s chief said.

"In October this year, the Indestructible Brotherhood 2026 command and staff exercise with the CSTO peacekeeping forces will take place on the territory of the Republic of Belarus," he said.

The organization will also coordinate activity in the sphere of preventing biological threats to create a reliable CSTO biological security system, he said.

"The Barrier 2026 special exercise will again take place on the territory of Belarus in October to continue the practice of jointly accomplishing the objectives of eliminating biological threats in the interests of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces," the organization’s chief said.

"In the sphere of countering challenges and threats, we will consistently build up the potential and experience of work aimed at raising the efficiency of the struggle against terrorism and extremism, combatting illicit drug trafficking, fighting illegal migration and crimes related to information technologies,’ Masadykov said.

"We will continue practical measures in the format of special operations codenamed Mercenary, Channel, Illegal Agent and Proxy," he added.

The post-Soviet security bloc will continue actively providing information-analytical and prognostic support, coordinating efforts of the civil scientific and expert community, expanding the presence of CSTO themes in social networks and bolstering the organization’s image, Masadykov said.