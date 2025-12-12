Rosatom to build Akkuyu nuclear plant in time — Kremlin

ASHGABAT, December 12. /TASS/. Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom will timely put into operation the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Plenty of large-scale projects" are on the agenda of Russian-Turkish relations, the Kremlin Spokesman said.

"In the first instance, this is certainly the continuation of Akkuyu [nuclear plant] construction. The Turkish side awaits timely commissioning of the plant, it is very important for them," Peskov said.

"Rosatom, as the world’s largest company that is constructing the largest number of units globally, is able to do that and it will do that," he added.