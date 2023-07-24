Drone racing officially recognized as sports in Russia

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Ministry of Justice registered the order of the Ministry of Sports to include drone racing to the Russian national sports roster. The decree was published on the official legal information website Monday.

The order was signed by Minister of Sport Oleg Matitsyn on June 20. The list of new sports also includes breakdancing, laser tag and air power gymnastics, among others.

Drone racing competitions are being held in Russia within the framework of the so-called phygital games - test events ahead of the "Games of the Future," which will take place in Kazan in 2024.