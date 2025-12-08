Russian government drafting plan to introduce AI across key sectors

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The Russian government is developing a plan for the deployment of generative artificial intelligence (AI) at the level of public administration, as well as across regions and sectors of the economy, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

The prime minister recalled that the president earlier emphasized that Russia must possess a full suite of its own solutions and products in the field of AI — a matter he described as essential to national sovereignty. "A plan is being formed for the introduction of generative artificial intelligence not only at the level of the state, but also across industries and regions," Mishustin said.

He added that the government, together with the Presidential Administration, has developed and submitted for the president’s approval a proposal to establish a headquarters that will oversee AI implementation, set objectives, ensure their fulfillment, and monitor results, while also drawing on the capabilities of all relevant ministries and agencies.