Almost 50 flights diverted to alternate airfields as operation of Moscow airports limited

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Almost 50 flights were diverted to alternate airfields as operation of Zhukovsky, Vnukovo and Domodedovo was restricted, a source in the press service of Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said.

"Today as three airports of the Moscow Region were temporarily closed, 48 flights 'left for' alternate airfields," the agency said.

Earlier reports said that aircraft en route to the airport of Kazan from Sochi, Novokuznetsk and Kemerovo were redirected to alternate airfields in Nizhnekamsk, Samara and Ulyanovsk due to temporary restrictions.