Yandex to transfer yandex.kz servers to Kazakhstan — company

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Yandex will relocate its yandex.kz servers to the territory of Kazakhstan, the press service of the technology company told TASS.

"Yandex.kz servers will be transferred to Kazakhstan," the company’s press service said.

The decision to move the servers was made within the framework of supporting information security and personal data protection after the meeting between senior officials of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the company, the ministry said on its website. "An agreement was reached as a result of discussions about developing a detailed roadmap aimed at consistently implementing important initiatives in this area," the ministry added.