Russia supplied foods to more than 160 countries in 2023 — PM

MINSK, June 3. /TASS/. Russia exported over 100 mln metric tons of foods to markets of more than 160 countries, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Our country is among top twenty among supplies of agricultural products in the global market, and the first one in a number of positions - wheat, sunflower oil, and pollack. Russian foods were on the shelves in 160 countries of the world; more than 100 mln metric tons of rations and 40 mln metric tons of fertilizers were exported," the Prime Minister said.

The task of food security provision is of key value for Russia and all the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, Mishustin added.