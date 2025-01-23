Ukraine’s military fires over 60 munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, January 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army attacked seven districts of the borderline Belgorod Region with 64 munitions and 48 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, the regional governor said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"In the Graivoronsky municipal district, 26 munitions were fired in seven shelling attacks and eight UAVs were launched against the villages of Bezymeno, Kozinka, Mokraya Orlovka, Novostroyevka-Pervaya, Novostroyevka-Vtoraya and Spodaryushino. The attacks damaged five private homes, an outbuilding, two cars and an electricity transmission line," he said.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military fired 10 munitions and launched 11 UAVs against the Shebekinsky district, damaging a warehouse and two vehicles on the premises of an enterprise. In the Belgorodsky district, 15 Ukrainian UAVs attacked nine localities, damaging a private household and a gas pipe, he said.

The Ukrainian military attacked the Krasnoyaruzhsky district with 23 munitions and one drone. The Borisovsky district was attacked by six Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged two agribusinesses, the governor specified.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Valuisky and Volokonovsky districts with five munitions and seven UAVs, with no casualties or damage reported, the governor said.