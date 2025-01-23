Russian diplomat does not see a coherent approach to Trump’s policies on Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. New US President Donald Trump will do everything to ensure that the United States preserves global hegemony, so there has not been any coherent approach to his policies on resolving the Ukraine crisis, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large, said.

"No need to have illusions: Trump is not a pro-Russian politician, and Trump will do everything for the US to remain a dominant power. Therefore, so far, there has been no systemic approach toward resolving the conflict on Ukrainian territory," the Russian diplomat told Soloviev Live TV show.

While Trump may be cherishing the idea of "freezing the crisis," any such freezing will not suit Russia at all, he noted. "Only resolving this issue systematically is important. Meanwhile, Trump has been <…> saying, well, we will try and put more pressure on you so that you can sit down to the negotiating table and agree to any freezing scenario," he explained.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social media network that his administration was planning to impose new tariffs and sanctions on Russian exports unless the Ukraine conflict is resolved soon. He also claimed he was going to do Russia "a very big favor" as he called for putting an end to "this ridiculous war."

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is open to dialogue on the Ukraine crisis with the new US administration, with removing the root causes of the issue being key. He confirmed that Russia took notice of statements from Trump and his team about the desire to restore communication and the need to make every effort to prevent a third world war.