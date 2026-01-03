Situation in Venezuela of serious concern to Caribbean Community

HAVANA, January 3. /TASS/. The situation is of serious concern and could also have consequences for the neighboring countries after the US strikes on Venezuela, the leaders of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) said.

"The heads of CARICOM governments had a meeting early on January 3 following reports of military action in Venezuela. CARICOM is actively monitoring the situation, which is of serious concern in the region and may have consequences for the neighboring countries," the association said in a statement.

CARICOM consists of 15 states and territories in the Caribbean and Central America. Besides the founders of the association, Barbados, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica, these are Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Belize, Haiti, Grenada, Dominica, Montserrat (owned by Great Britain), Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Suriname.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto said that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He called Washington's actions a military aggression. A state of emergency was declared in Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that the United States has launched large-scale strikes against Venezuela. According to him, President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of the country.