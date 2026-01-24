Putin congratulates secretary general of Vietnam's Communist Party on re-election

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has in a phone call congratulated To Lam on his re-election as secretary general of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with To Lam, secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam. Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated To Lam on his re-election to the highest party position at the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and wished him further success in his work for the benefit of the Vietnamese people," the statement reads.

"The parties discussed the prospects for political, trade, economic, and energy cooperation between Russia and Vietnam. They reaffirmed their mutual determination to ensure the rapid development of the entire range of relations in the spirit of comprehensive strategic partnership and agreed to maintain contact at various levels," the Kremlin added.