Japan possesses enough plutonium to make thousands of nuclear warheads — agency

TOKYO, August 5. /TASS/. Japan’s plutonium reserves stood at 44,400 tons as of late 2024, which was enough to make several thousand nuclear warheads, Kyodo reported.

According to the agency, Japan’s plutonium is stored both inside the country and in the United Kingdom and France, where radioactive waste from Japanese nuclear plants are processed into plutonium that could be used for military purposes. According to experts, these reserves are enough for manufacturing thousands of nuclear warheads.

The Japanese government vows that it strictly obeys the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regulations. Earlier, it announced plans to use this plutonium to manufacture mixed fuel for civilian reactors. However, the program was recently shut down.