IRGC targets Mossad headquarters, Israeli military intel buildings in missile strike

TEHRAN, June 17. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran’s elite military unit, claims to have struck the building of Israel’s military intelligence directorate and Mossad headquarters.

"This morning, the IRGC’s aerospace forces carried out a strike on the center of military intelligence of the Zionist regime’s (Israel’s - TASS) army, Aman, and the Zionist regime’s center for planning terrorist operations, Mossad, in Tel Aviv, despite Israel’s advanced defense systems, and this center is now on fire," the Tasnim news agency quoted an IRGC statement.

Tasnim reported earlier that Israel’s Glilot military intel base near Tel Aviv was hit by IRGC’s missile strike.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran continued to exchange strikes. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.