Germany plans to sell up to 30% in Uniper in 2025 — Reuters

BERLIN, February 13. /TASS/. The German government is considering the possibility of selling up to 30% of the shares of the energy concern Uniper in 2025, Reuters reported citing sources.

Uniper has completely stopped receiving gas from Russia since the end of August 2022. As a result, for 2022 the company received a loss according to international financial reporting standards in the amount of 19.1 bln euros.

In December 2022, the German government completed the nationalization of the energy company, gaining control over 99% of its shares. This step has so far cost the authorities 13.5 bln euros, Reuters noted.

Now, amid relative stabilization on the energy markets, the German authorities intend to begin to curtail this process, not least in order to free up funds for the federal budget. According to agency sources, Berlin's decision to reduce its stake to 70-80% by selling shares on the stock market next year may include asking strategic investors to buy part of the shares. It is clarified that this process is at an early stage and may still change or be delayed.

The government's stake is currently worth 23.2 bln euros based on Uniper's market value, with sources previously saying any sale would likely happen at a discount. Uniper and the finance ministry declined to comment, both pointing to European Union requirements for Berlin to cut its stake to a maximum of 25% plus one share by 2028, Reuters wrote.

Uniper works council chief Harald Seegatz called on Berlin to remain the company's long-term majority shareholder to maintain control of strategic energy assets.

"The state would do well not to leave the security of supply completely in the hands of others," Seegatz told Reuters, citing Finland and France, where the government is a key shareholder in the largest utilities. He also said Berlin remaining a shareholder would protect Uniper from a potential takeover or break-up, and secure jobs, Reuters wrote.

In order for Uniper to maintain its investment-grade credit rating, on which it depends to finance its day-to-day operations, Berlin's long-term commitments are needed, agency sources summed up.