Lavrov expresses solidarity with people of Venezuela in face of armed aggression

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed Moscow's strong solidarity with the Venezuelan people in the face of armed aggression, the Russian ministry said in a statement following a telephone conversation between the minister and the republic's Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

"Sergey Lavrov expressed strong solidarity with the people of Venezuela in the face of armed aggression," the statement said.

Russia "will continue to support the Bolivarian government's line aimed at protecting the country's national interests and sovereignty," the ministry noted.

"The parties expressed their support for preventing further escalation and finding a way out of the situation through dialogue," the statement reads. "During the conversation, they expressed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Venezuela," the ministry said.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto announced that the United States had attacked civilian and military targets in Caracas. He called Washington's actions military aggression. A state of emergency was declared in Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States had launched major airstrikes against Venezuela, adding that Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured and taken out of the country.