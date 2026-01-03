Britain uninvolved in operation to overthrow Maduro — PM

LONDON, January 3. /TASS/. The UK was in no way involved in the American operation to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on the air of the BBC.

"I want to establish the facts first. I want to speak to [US] President [Donald] Trump. I want to speak to allies. As I say I can be absolutely clear we were not involved in that," he said.

"I always say and believe we should all uphold international law."

He also said that there are about 500 British citizens in Venezuela and Great Britain was working with the embassy to ensure that they are under supervision and safe and receive the necessary guidance.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto said that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He called Washington's actions military aggression. A state of emergency was declared in Venezuela. Trump confirmed that the United States had carried out large-scale strikes against Venezuela. According to him, Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of the country.