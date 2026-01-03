Oil tanker heading to Venezuela changes course after US strikes — WSJ

NEW YORK, January 3. /TASS/. Oil tanker Thousand Sunny bound for Venezuela changed its course to Nigeria after the United States struck the Bolivarian Republic, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Four more tankers bound for the Bolivarian Republic anchored.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto said that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He called Washington's actions military aggression. A state of emergency was declared in Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that the United States has carried out large-scale strikes against Venezuela. According to him, President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of the country.