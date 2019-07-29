India to purchase Russia's R-27 air-to-air missiles for Su-30MKI jets — media

India to host this year’s joint exercise with Russia

NEW DELHI, July 29. /TASS/. India and Russia have signed an agreement on delivering a batch of R-27 air-to-air missiles for the Indian Air Force, ANI news agency reported on Monday citing sources.

"A contract was signed with Russia on delivery of R-27 air-to-air missiles for Su-30MKI fighter jets in the Indian Air Force," the news agency quoted a source as saying.

The contract is reported to be worth over $200 mln. No other details of the deal were reported.

TASS has not yet obtained any confirmation from the Russian side.