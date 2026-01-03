Russia urges to clarify situation with capture of Maduro and his wife

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Moscow calls for immediate clarification of the situation with the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We are extremely alarmed by the reports that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were forcibly removed from the country during today’s aggressive actions by the United States. We urge you to clarify this situation immediately," the ministry said.

"Such actions, if they actually took place, constitute an unacceptable encroachment on the sovereignty of an independent state, respect for which is a key principle of international law."

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto said that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He called Washington's actions a military aggression. A state of emergency was declared in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump has confirmed that the United States has carried out large-scale strikes against Venezuela. According to him, President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of the country.