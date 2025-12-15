Number of Cambodians killed in border conflict with Thailand up to 15 — minister

HANOI, December 15. /TASS/. The number of Cambodians killed in the border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand, which escalated in early December, has risen to 15, Cambodian Information Minister Neth Pheaktra stated.

According to the Khmer Times newspaper, the minister said that Thai servicemen's actions led to 15 deaths and 73 injured local residents. Pheaktra also reported that 409,293 people have been displaced by the conflict.

Earlier, the minister said that the Thai military was targeting civilians, residential buildings, bridges, schools, hospitals, and temples. The Thai army is using heavy weapons, including fighter jets and cluster bombs, in attacks aimed at Cambodia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Clashes involving small arms began on December 7 on the border between Thailand and Cambodia. According to the Cambodian Defense Ministry, the Thai armed forces carried out various provocative actions in border areas for several days, aiming to escalate a new round of confrontation. They then began attacking Cambodian army positions.

The Royal Thai Army stated that Cambodian forces initiated artillery attacks on Thai positions in the border area and that the Thai military responded by attacking Cambodian military infrastructure to seize control of key areas and inflict damage on the enemy.