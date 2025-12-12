Moscow, Tehran in close contact on Iranian nuclear program — Putin

ASHGABAT, December 12. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran remain in close coordination on all international matters, including the Iranian nuclear program, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the start of a bilateral meeting with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.

"[We are] in close contact on all key international issues, including the matter of the Iranian nuclear program," Putin said.

The Russian leader noted that Iranian partners are aware of Russia's position. "We support Iran at the United Nations. Our foreign ministers are in constant contact," he added, emphasizing his satisfaction with the opportunity to meet his counterpart during the Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat.