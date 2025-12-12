Jewish Region's new projects to attract $303 million in 2026 — development corporation

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Three new projects, due at the Amuro-Khinganskaya Advanced-Development Territory in the Jewish Autonomous Region, will attract 24 billion rubles ($303 million) in 2026, press service of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic said.

"The Supervisory Board meeting has approved the plan to attract new business residents in 2026. It is planned the Amuro-Khinganskaya Advanced-Development Territory (ADT) will enter agreements with at least two new business residents on three investment projects to build transshipment, agro-logistic and petrochemical terminals. This will attract 24 billion rubles in fixed assets in 2026, with more than 360 new jobs, and will build up the region's export opportunities," the press service reported following a meeting of the Amuro-Khinganskaya ADT's Supervisory Board. The advanced-development territory is located in the Jewish Autonomous Region.

Additionally, ADT plans to attract six new business residents with investments of more than 2 billion rubles ($25 million). The corporation and the regional government also are working to attract another six business residents to expand the advanced-development territory.

The Amuro-Khinganskaya Advanced-Development Territory's total investments by business residents in 2026 will amount to 9.7 billion rubles ($122 million). As of ten months of 2025, business residents have invested more than 9.5 billion rubles ($120 million) in the region's economy and created 531 jobs, director of the corporation's branch in Khabarovsk, Alexey Razin, said.

"The advanced-development territory regime offers to investors benefits that help create new industries, infrastructures and jobs in the region. We have discussed current projects and plans for the next year. <…> All projects are shaping a new, modern economy in the region. This is how we create conditions for sustainable growth and make the region truly attractive to people and investors," the region's Governor Maria Kostyuk said.

The advanced-development territory occupies 152,900 hectares. Presently, seven business residents are implementing projects there under agreements with the corporation. The amount of announced investments is 21.7 billion rubles ($274 million), with 1,146 new jobs.