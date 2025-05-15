Russian delegation for talks with Ukraine arrives in Istanbul — source

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The Russian delegation for talks with Ukraine has already arrived in Istanbul, a source told TASS.

"The delegation has arrived in Istanbul," the source said.

The delegation is headed by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. It also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

On May 11, Vladimir Putin, speaking to reporters in the Kremlin, suggested that the Kiev authorities resume without preconditions the direct talks Ukraine broke off in 2022, proposing to launch a dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul. In turn, Vladimir Zelensky said that he would arrive in Istanbul on Thursday. His statement came after US President Donald Trump urged Ukraine to immediately agree to the talks proposed by the Russian leader. Earlier, Zelensky had conditioned talks with Moscow on the introduction of a month-long ceasefire.

A White House official said on May 13 that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg would travel to Istanbul.