Russian oil export dynamics not to change upon price ceiling adjustment

MINERALNYE VODY, May 26. /TASS/. The discussion on the adjustment of the price ceiling for Russian oil currently underway among Western countries adversely affects the oil market and is viewed as unacceptable by Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"We always stood against non-market cases related to the adjustment, setting of the ceiling or prohibitions. All of that is non-market, all of that adversely affects the market. That is why such ideas, discussions are unacceptable as a matter of principle," the official said.

"Speaking about its effect on exports, one should look into statistics when the previous ceiling was introduced, which is effective now, and view export dynamics. It did not change," Novak added.