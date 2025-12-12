Russian stock indices up as main trading session on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing gains in leading indices at the start of the main trading session. The yuan rate has resumed strengthening after declining at the start of trading.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were up 0.44%, reaching 2,761.09 and 1,096.3 points, respectively. The yuan rate was down 2.75 kopecks from the previous session's close, at 11.1925 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and the RTS Index indices both went up 0.22%, reaching 2,755.06 points and 1,093.91 points respectively.

Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate added 3.25 kopecks and reached 11.252 rubles.

The Moscow Exchange Index with the additional ticker (IMOEX2) rose 0.39% at the opening of the morning trading session, trading at 2,759.57 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time.