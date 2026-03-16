Israel’s military strikes on Lebanon leaves nearly 900 killed — Health Ministry

TUNIS, March 16. /TASS/. The death toll caused by Israeli strikes on the territory of Lebanon climbed to 886, while 2,141 people were reported to sustain wounds since the escalation of military hostilities in the Middle East, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Lebanon reported in a statement on Monday.

"We report 886 people dead and 2,141 more wounded as a result of Israeli aggression since March 2," Al Jazeera TV channel quoted the Lebanese Health Ministry as saying.

On March 15, up to 850 casualties were reported to be sustained in the combat areas.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February·28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

The Assembly of Experts of the Islamic Republic of Iran later announced the election of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the assassinated ayatollah, as the country’s new Supreme Leader.