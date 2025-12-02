Russian Finance Minister suggests returning to BRICS cross-border payments system idea

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. There is a need to return to the idea of creating a cross-border payments system in BRICS based on digital financial assets, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at the VTB Russia Calling! Investment Forum.

"A colleague from China asked a question about payments. Indeed, Russia suggested including the issue of a cross-border payments system to the agenda, when it was our presidency in BRICS. It seems to me it would be interesting and useful for everyone," Siluanov said.

"We have financial institutions created within the BRICS framework and we have understanding how this system can be built up exactly on the basis of digital financial assets. Therefore, it seems to me such opportunity of making payments outside the politics, outside the infrastructure that may not process payments, will benefit everyone," the minister added.