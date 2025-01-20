Ukrainian troops launch two HIMARS rockets at village in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, January 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have used HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems to shell the village of Bekhtery in the Kherson Region, governor’s press secretary Vladimir Vasilenko told TASS.

"The Ukrainian armed forces fired two rockets with DPICM submunitions using HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems," he said.

According to the spokesman, 21 civilians have been injured in the attack on the premises of a local school. "Twenty-one individuals have been wounded, including three children," the official said.