Russian LNG supplies to China up 3.3% in 2024 to 8.3 mln tons

BEIJING, January 20. /TASS/. LNG supplies from Russia to China increased by 3.3% in 2024 compared with 2023 to 8.3 mln tons, according to figures provided by the General Administration of Customs of China.

In value terms, China’s LNG imports from Russia fell by 3.5% in the reporting period to $4.99 bln. Russia is the third-biggest LNG supplier to Beijing after Australia (26.19 mln tons in 2024, up by 8.5%), and Qatar (18.34 mln tons, up by 10.1%).

In 2024, China imported 131.69 mln tons of gas (including LNG), which is 9.9% higher than in 2023, according to the service.