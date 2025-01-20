Europe's approach to Ukraine issue evolving — vice speaker

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. European countries' approach to the Ukrainian issue is evolving, and the coming weeks will be decisive for it, Slovak Deputy Parliament Speaker Tibor Gaspar told TASS in an interview.

The MP was asked whether the division of Ukrainian lands by European countries might take place. "The approach of European countries to Ukraine is evolving. I think that this issue will be settled in the coming weeks. Then it will become clear what relations between Ukraine and EU states will be," he replied.

Gaspar noted that some EU members currently support Ukraine's membership in the association but oppose its accession to NATO. "Some argue that [the country] should not join the EU either, as many issues related to the accession process need to be resolved, and Ukraine does not meet many of the required criteria," the MP continued. "I am unsure about how this issue will develop in the coming days," he added.