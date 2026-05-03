Over 75% of Germans frustrated with government, poll shows

BERLIN, May 3. /TASS/. Over 70% of Germans are unhappy with how Chancellor Friedrich Merz is handling his job and more than 75% are frustrated with the government, according to an INSA poll commissioned by the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

The survey shows that one in five respondents (19%) are satisfied with Merz’s work, while 71% are not. A total of 76% of those polled are dissatisfied with the ruling coalition’s policies, and only 16% find them satisfactory.

"Even among supporters of the bloc of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CDU/SDU), the majority are unhappy with the policies of the chancellor and his government," INSA chief Hermann Binkert said. "Only a miracle can help here. I rule out that the government would reverse the trend," he pointed out.

The poll, which involved 1,004 people, was conducted on April 29-30.