IAEA requests access to ZNPP’s laboratory following drone attack

VIENNA, May 3. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have requested access to the Zaoporzhye Nuclear Power Plant’s (ZNPP) External Radiation Control Laboratory following a drone attack.

"IAEA has been informed by the ZNPP that a drone targeted its External Radiation Control Laboratory (ECRL) today. There were no reported injuries and it is not yet known if the strike damaged the lab, which is located outside the ZNPP perimeter. IAEA team at the site has requested access to the lab, Director General Rafael Grossi says, reiterating that any attacks near nuclear sites can pose nuclear safety risks," it wrote on its X page.

The ZNPP said earlier that its External Radiation Control Laboratory has been attacked by a Ukrainian drone. NO one was hurt, no critical damage to the equipment was reported, the ZNPP said.