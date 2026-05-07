KALININGRAD, May 7. /TASS/. Russian authorities have proactively addressed potential threats from EU countries by implementing comprehensive measures to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential goods to the Kaliningrad Region. Yevgeny Mishin, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on International and Interregional Relations, Security, and Law and Order of the Legislative Assembly of Kaliningrad, conveyed to TASS that these measures have effectively prevented the region from becoming isolated.

The Kaliningrad Region, a semi-exclave of Russia separated from the mainland by EU borders, faces restrictions on land transit of certain goods due to EU sanctions. These sanctions limit the movement of sanctioned items by rail transport within specified quotas. To mitigate potential shortages, Russian authorities have expanded alternative logistics channels, notably increasing waterborne transportation through the Baltic Sea. The number of cargo ferries operating between Ust-Luga and Kaliningrad has been increased to ensure steady supplies.

Mishin emphasized that since 2022, the region has been navigating a challenging yet developmental phase. While economic growth has slowed, he attributes this to the support and strategic planning of the federal government and President Vladimir Putin. Efforts have been made to bolster maritime capacity, diversify flight routes from other Russian regions to Kaliningrad - thereby boosting tourism - and maintain robust rail connectivity. Energy security has been prioritized, ensuring the region's self-sufficiency across various sectors.

He further noted that all plans by the European Union aimed at isolating Kaliningrad are fundamentally unfeasible. Currently, 25 to 28 vessels operate on key shipping routes - Baltiysk-Ust-Luga and Kaliningrad-St. Petersburg - facilitating the delivery of construction materials, food, fuel, and agricultural machinery to and from the region.

During a year-end Q&A session and news conference, President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to safeguarding the Kaliningrad Region. He stated that Russia will eliminate any threats to the region’s security if they materialize, though he expressed hope that such threats would not arise. The president also warned that attempts to blockade Kaliningrad could escalate into a large-scale armed conflict, underscoring the region’s strategic importance and Russia’s resolve to defend it.