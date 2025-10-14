Gold price hits a new all-time high, reaching $4,150 per troy ounce

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The price of gold futures for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) hit a new all-time high, reaching $4,150 per troy ounce, according to trading data.

As of 2:36 a.m. Moscow time, the price of gold was $4,150 per troy ounce (up 1.97%).

As of 2:59 a.m. Moscow time, the price of gold slowed to $4,146.5 per ounce (up 1.88%).

As of 03:06 a.m. Moscow time, the price of gold slowed its growth and was trading at $4,138.1 per troy ounce (+1.68%).