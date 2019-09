UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that he intended to discuss bilateral and regional issues with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, opening their meeting.

The Russian minister pointed out that the talks with the Cypriot leader on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly had become a good tradition. "I will be glad to discuss issue of bilateral cooperation and regional agenda with you," Lavrov added.