Norway to finance $146 million worth of US arms supplies to Kiev — government

STOCKHOLM, August 5. /TASS/. Oslo has announced its intention to allocate around $146 million for the procurement of US arms to support Ukraine. This initiative is being carried out in partnership with Sweden and Denmark under NATO’s coordination. Collectively, these countries will contribute over $486 million, according to the Norwegian government.

"Norway will initially dedicate 1.5 billion Norwegian kroner (approximately $145.86 million) to this initiative. Alongside Sweden and Denmark, Norway will finance a package totaling about 5 billion Norwegian kroner (roughly $486.2 million)," the government’s official statement reads. The funds are earmarked primarily for the purchase of additional missiles for the Patriot air defense systems. The statement also notes that the Netherlands has previously announced a similar aid package for Kiev. Looking ahead, the Norwegian government indicated that more support packages are forthcoming, potentially including air defense systems, ammunition, and other military equipment. NATO’s Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Allied Forces in Europe (SACEUR) will oversee the coordination and delivery of these supplies.

Earlier, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans revealed that the Netherlands would be the first NATO country to deliver a package of US weapons to Kiev, valued at 500 million euros. The aid will primarily consist of air defense systems such as Hawk and Patriot, along with missiles, combat vehicles, and various types of ammunition. This delivery is part of the new US mechanism for prioritizing weapons supplies to Ukraine - the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) - launched on July 14 by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Under PURL, NATO allies purchase weapons for Ukraine from US stockpiles.

Additionally, Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson announced that Sweden would allocate $275 million to buy American weapons for Ukraine, with deliveries scheduled for next month. Denmark also confirmed its commitment, with the government allocating 580 million kroner (approximately $89.66 million) to purchase US weapons for Kiev as part of the NATO-led initiative.