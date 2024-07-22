Biden's withdrawal from race to boost Trump's role even before possible victory — expert

SHANGHAI, July 22. /TASS/. Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race in the United States will lead to Donald Trump playing a bigger role in the country than the incumbent head of state before the end of the year, Wang Wen, Executive Dean of Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, told TASS.

"President Biden's refusal to participate in the election has essentially turned the current US election into ‘garbage time’ (a sports slang expression for the period when competition continues but the outcome of the game has already been decided - TASS), and Trump's re-election as president is becoming more and more likely. This will give Trump more time to prepare the policy of his next term, as well as to become more involved in global changes. We can even say that in the second half of 2024 Trump will be more like the president of the United States," the expert opined.

According to him, the US Democratic Party will fall into recession in the next decade. "It is difficult to find a candidate from the Democratic Party who could compare in popularity with Trump and Vance. In the next 12 years, the United States, with the return of isolationism, will be a catalyst for global chaos," he said.

Biden said on July 21 that he would not seek re-election to the presidency, while endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination. The incumbent president pointed out that he intends to finish his term, which expires on January 20, 2025.

The presidential election in the United States will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was expected to be represented by Biden, whose candidacy was expected to be approved at the national convention in Chicago, Illinois, scheduled for August 19-22. However, after Biden's failed performance at the pre-election televised debate with Republican Trump on June 27, calls for the incumbent president to give up further attempts to retain the top office in the US grew louder, including among Democrats.