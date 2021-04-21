{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

In brief: Putin urges Russians to vaccinate, offers stimulus for families with children

TASS has summed up the key takeaways of the president’s 17th State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Coronavirus has not been defeated yet but now its aftermath needs to be overcome, namely in terms of Russians’ health and the country’s demographic situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly.

Read also
Coronavirus not defeated, direct threat still exists, Putin cautions

TASS has summed up the key takeaways of the president’s address on Wednesday.

Pandemic

Read also
Putin says he has been certain all along pandemic-related trials will be overcome

The beginning of the pandemic was a time of "absolute uncertainty," but the president never had any doubts that Russia would weather this storm. Russian citizens, society and the state acted responsibly and in unity and millions of Russians who fought against the pandemic worked promptly, listening to their conscience.

The breakthrough by Russian scientists having developed the three vaccines, demonstrated "the country’s growing scientific and technological potential."

So far, coronavirus has not been defeated and remains a direct threat, and it is necessary to follow doctors’ recommendations in a very responsible way.

Vaccination is of key importance now and the opportunity to get a COVID-19 jab should be provided everywhere in order to develop herd immunity by this autumn, Putin stated.

Read also
Putin calls for additional measures to combat leading causes of death

Demographic situation

Read also
Putin urges authorities to extend 20% refund on travel expenses until year-end

Russia is facing an emergency demographic situation now. It’s necessary to resume stable growth of the population and achieve an average life expectancy of 78 years by 2030. In particular, the government should fulfill additional measures on combating diseases, which are the main causes of deaths, for example, coronary vascular diseases. Starting July 1, a medical checkup program for Russians of all ages needs to be launched. At least by the end of this year, it’s necessary to extend the refund program for tourist trips across Russia. Parents, who send their children to summer camps, should be 50-percent compensated for these costs.

Healthcare system

Read also
Putin says global healthcare on the brink of revolution, Russia cannot miss it

The healthcare system around the globe is on the verge of a revolution and Russia cannot miss this opportunity. Domestic medicine should be based on next-generation technologies. Putin also called for measures to help the emergency services in Russia's regions.

Payments

The pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to people’s welfare around the world and this is a challenge for all countries, including Russia. The key priority for the authorities is to ensure that public’s real income grows.

By July 1, Russia is due to build a comprehensive system of support for families with children. Russia will introduce a financial stimulus package for children aged 8-16, who live in single-parent families to the tune of 5,650 rubles ($73) per month.

Besides, pregnant women in a challenging financial situation will receive payments of 6,350 rubles ($82) per month (after the sixth week of pregnancy).

In addition, families with school-age children and future first-graders will get 10,000 rubles ($130) this year.

Education and culture

Russia will build 1,300 new schools for 1 mln children. Additional spending will be allocated for purchasing school buses. In the coming two years, universities will provide 45,000 state-funded places, mainly in the regions. In 2021-2024, at least 100 regional universities will get 116.2 bln rubles ($1.5 bln) in funding.

A presidential foundation focusing on cultural initiatives will be created and in 2021, and it will offer grants to the tune of 3.5 bln rubles ($45.8 mln).

Science

By 2024, some 1.63 trillion rubles ($21.3 bln) will be earmarked for civil scientific research. Innovation programs will be created, which will receive a status of national importance. In particular, this is providing a fully independent production of vaccines. Besides, in the event of a new dangerous infection outbreak, Russia should be ready to develop an effective testing system within four days and create a vaccine against it at the earliest.

Environment and climate

Read also
Putin calls for tighter control in fight against carbon emissions

The president noted that new energy, the pharmaceutical industry and climate change should encourage the modernization of the domestic industry. Russia needs comprehensive approaches to different areas in the sphere of energy, including along the hydrocarbon and nuclear track. Russia should adapt various spheres to climate change, ensure tough control in the field of combating harmful emissions. Russian cities should introduce quotas on emissions.

Read also
Russia must ensure extended responsibility for waste, package disposal — Putin

The authorities should also fast-track establishing financial responsibility for enterprises for environmental damage and in 2021 introduce extended responsibilities for producers for packaging recycling.

Environmental payments should be spent on restoring the environment.

Support for businesses

The Russian government should revive the labor market by late 2021 and within a month it is expected to provide new measures of support for small and medium-sized businesses.

What’s more, foreign currency controls for exporters of non-raw materials should be eased.

By the end of 2021, decisions should be made on fine-tuning the nation’s tax legislation. All these measures should turn the revenues of the business sector into investments. The authorities should incentivize those who invest rather than those who pay out dividends.

Tourism

Russia will lift entry restrictions on tourists as soon as this opportunity arises. It’s necessary to ensure that citizens in the majority of world countries are able to get a digital visa for trips to Russia within four days.

The development of tourist facilities will be financed by loans at preferential rates of 3-5%.

Global interests

Read also
Russia to define red lines in relations with other countries on its own, Putin says

On the foreign policy track, Moscow is acting coolly, despite the obnoxious behavior demonstrated by other countries, which have developed into a very bad habit of taking digs at Russia and thereby transforming into some sort of sport.

Read also
Some countries take digs at Russia without a reason — Putin

Russia seeks to have good relations with all countries. Moscow has no intention of burning any bridges even with its opponents, but, if they themselves seek that, then they should be prepared to a swift and harsh response, Putin said. Meanwhile, Russia will determine the red lines in its ties with other countries in each particular case.

Security

Read also
Putin says first Sarmat ICBM regiment to enter combat duty by 2022

Russia keeps reinforcing its armed forces. In particular, in its nuclear triad, the share of modern equipment will reach 90% by late 2021. Meanwhile, Moscow is calling for global stability and suggests creating "a security equation" for the whole world.

ANTI-RUSSIAN SANCTIONS
Ten employees of US embassy to leave Russia by May 21
The move is a tit-for-tat response
Read more
Istanbul Canal to become Erdogan’s geopolitical tool, says expert
The Romanian expert laid out three scenarios of future developments
Read more
Colombia expresses protest over Russia violating its airspace
The foreign minister pointed out that Russian aircrafts repeatedly violate the flight clearance conditions established by Colombia
Read more
Russia issues warning, restricts flight zone over Black Sea
A number of air routes in the Simferopol flight information region over the Black Sea will be fully closed
Read more
Putin to address online climate summit on April 22
The president will outline Moscow’s approaches in the context of establishing a broad international cooperation geared to reverse negative impacts of the global climate change
Read more
Press review: Why the Czech standoff with Moscow and Russia-West strife heats up Black Sea
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 20
Read more
Two British warships to head for Black Sea in May - The Sunday Times
According to the newspaper, one Type 45 destroyer armed with anti-aircraft missiles and an anti-submarine Type 23 frigate will peel off from the Royal Navy’s carrier task group in the Mediterranean and sail through the Bosphorus into the Black Sea
Read more
Putin does not plan to hold talks with Czech government
Moscow views Prague’s actions as harmful to bilateral relations
Read more
Germany supports Nord Stream 2 regardless of other EU states’ view, says Merkel
The Chancellor stressed that Germany had always advocated for Ukraine to remain a transit country in the export of gas from Russia to the European Union
Read more
Czech Republic prepares ‘legal steps’ to demand compensation for 2014 explosions
The blasts at arm depots in the village of Vrbetice were not an act of state terrorism, the country's prime minister said
Read more
Putin to address Federal Assembly with annual message on April 21
The Kremlin spokesman preferred to keep quiet about the themes of the forthcoming address
Read more
Press review: Diplomatic purges escalate and assassination plot draws Minsk, Moscow closer
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 19th
Read more
Czech Republic to announce new expulsion of Russian diplomats Wednesday — report
The Czech diplomatic corpus believes that the Czech Embassy in Russia staff is much smaller than that of the Russian mission in Prague
Read more
US envoy to Russia to go to Washington and return to Moscow ‘in coming weeks’
Earlier it was reported that Sullivan was not planning to leave the country despite Moscow’s advice to go back to Washington for consultations
Read more
Putin to deliver his annual State of the Nation Address on Wednesday
The event traditionally begins at noon Moscow time
Read more
Macron says Sputnik V cannot be used in EU to accelerate vaccination
According to the French leader, a number of EU member states have decided to begin discussions about Sputnik
Read more
Russia’s reaction to ouster of diplomats harsher than expected, top Czech official admits
Prague will analyze potential future steps in that regard, Jan Hamacek said
Read more
Russian figure skaters win 2021 World Team Trophy in Japan
Russia’s 17-year-old figure skater Anna Shcherbakova took the top spot in the women’s free skate with 160.58 points
Read more
Efficacy of Sputnik V amounts to 97.6%
According to data on vaccination of 3.8 mln Russians who received both components during the period from December 5, 2020 through March 31, 2021, the incidence beginning on Day 35 after the first injection totaled 0.027%
Read more
Russian aircraft destroy terrorists training base near Palmyra - Reconciliation center
Up to 200 militants were killed, 24 pickup trucks with heavy machineguns and around 500 kilograms of munitions and components for improvised explosive devices were destroyed, Alexander Karpov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said
Read more
US ambassador to Russia announces plans to return to Washington for consultations
John Sullivan said he would fly back to Moscow in the coming weeks
Read more
ISS’s worsening state likely to trigger a disaster in the future, Russian deputy PM warns
Under the agreement between the participants of the ISS project, the station is due to be used until 2024 and talks are underway on its possible use after the expiration date
Read more
Possible expulsion of Russian diplomats by EU, NATO to result in crisis, says lawmaker
The lawmaker also expressed confidence that Moscow’s reaction to the possible expulsion of all Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic, if ordered, "will be instant and is likely to be symmetrical"
Read more
Prague authorities demand that Russian Embassy vacate area of 5,000 square meters
The decision was made amid a sharp escalation of relations between Russia and the Czech Republic, following the expulsion of 18 Russian Embassy employees and accusations of Russian intelligence’s involvement in explosions at arms depots in 2014
Read more
Belarus opens first-ever case on attempt to seize power
Suspects in an assassination attempt on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are kept in a detention center and are cooperating with the investigation, giving confessions, Konstantin Bychek, department chief of the Belarusian State Security Committee’s investigation directorate, said
Read more
Putin, Biden discussed information about plot to stage coup against Lukashenko — Kremlin
The spokesman declined to comment, when asked if the Biden administration was somehow involved in the affair
Read more
NATO concentrating over 40,000 troops near Russian border
The American troops are now redeploying from continental North America to Europe through the Atlantic, Russia’s Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said
Read more
Takeaways from Vladimir Putin's, Dmitry Medvedev's previous messages to parliament
On April 21, 2021, the Russian president will give his 17th state of the nation address
Read more
‘Hardly anything to rejoice about’: Moscow dismayed over Turkish drones in Donbass
Turkish exports to various countries are "a serious issue," Russia's deputy foreign minister said
Read more
Moscow bars Czech Embassy from hiring Russian nationals, says Foreign Ministry
The US Embassy won't be able to employ Russians either, the diplomat said
Read more
Press review: How Biden’s sanctions impact Russia and what looms on Russia-Ukraine border
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, April 16
Read more
Over 20 Russian Black Sea Fleet warships hold joint drills with aircraft in Crimea
Among them are the frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen, as well as the missile corvettes Graivoron and Vyshny Volochyok
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin-Biden talked about alleged US-led assassination plot
"No one except the top political leadership can set the task of getting rid of a president", Alexander Lukashenko said
Read more
Construction of Russian stretch of NordStream 2 won't affect environment, says operator
The statement was released following the results of environmental monitoring
Read more
US envoy to Russia refuses to go to Washington for consultations - report
According to the Axios portal, John Sullivan's view is that if Moscow wants him to leave, it has to "force" him
Read more
Five diplomats to stay at Czech embassy in Moscow
Head of the foreign department of the Czech president’s office Rudolf Jindrak also said he did not understand why the Russian side had expelled by two diplomats more than the Czech side
Read more
Village in DPR’s south comes under shelling by Ukrainian troops
Twenty grenades were fired, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center said
Read more
Russia to decide on pullout from ISS since 2025 after technical inspection
According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov’s administration, the timeframe of the station’s operations has expired and its condition leaves much to be desired
Read more
Diplomat: Prague’s statements meant to ‘override’ report about state coup plans in Belarus
The expulsion of Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic has demonstrated that this country’s authorities lack independence in their foreign policy and relations with Russia, Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Russian FSB detains two individuals plotting coup in Belarus, assassination of Lukashenko
The coup was scheduled for May 9 during the Victory Day Parade in Minsk, Russia’s Federal Security Service said
Read more
US calls Russia’s plans to restrict navigation in Black Sea ‘unprovoked escalation’
The State Department also noted that this development "is particularly troubling amid credible reports of Russian troop buildup" on the border with Ukraine
Read more
Russia to respond to further Prague’s destructive steps, diplomat says
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that all disagreements between states are usually being resolved via existing bilateral channels, including diplomatic ones
Read more
Russia’s latest Yasen-M subs to get capability to salvo-launch cruise missiles
The nuclear-powered submarine Kazan made a salvo launch of two missiles from a vertical launcher and a torpedo tube during state trials, according to a source
Read more
Turkey approves production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine — media
Turkey carried out vaccine production research, according to the Yeni Safak newspaper
Read more
Russia is capable of building orbital station on its own, deputy prime minister says
According to Yuri Borisov, the new Russian space station could be located higher than the International Space Station and this meant that it would be high orbital
Read more
Ukrainian president invites Putin to meet in Donbass
Addressing Russia, the Ukrainian leader said Moscow and Kiev have different views about their future, but this should be treated as an opportunity rather than as a problem
Read more
20 employees of Czech embassy in Moscow declared personae non grata
They are to leave Russia by end of day on April 19, the Russian foreign ministry said
Read more
Russia hands over last RD-180 rocket engines to US under existing deal
The United States has received 122 RD-180 rocket engines over more than 20 years of cooperation
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet’s marines go on alert in Crimea drills
At the next stage of the drills, the combat teams of the large amphibious assault ships will deliver artillery fire against a notional enemy’s coastal targets that will precede a seaborne assault on the shore of a Black Sea Fleet combat training range
Read more
US national security adviser warns about consequences if Navalny dies in prison
According to Jake Sullivan, Washington has arrived at a conclusion that this matter should better be discussed directly with Moscow, via diplomatic channels
Read more
Russia demonstrates latest Msta-S howitzer-drone interaction to foreign customers
The howitzer’s combat capabilities were demonstrated at the Staratel proving ground in Nizhny Tagil in the Urals
Read more