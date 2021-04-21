Russia must ensure extended responsibility for waste, package disposal — Putin

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia should launch the mechanism of extended responsibility of producers for waste and package disposal this year, President Vladimir Putin said in his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly.

"The ‘polluter pays’ mechanism must operate in full measure in the waste handling sphere also, to support the transition to the so-called ‘closed-cycle economy.’ To this end, it is necessary to put into operation the mechanism of extended responsibility of producers and importers for goods and package disposal as early as this year," the head of state said.