BERLIN, September 9. /TASS/. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that the first launchers of two Patriot defense systems, which Germany earlier promised to Ukraine, have been delivered, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

According to the agency, Pistorius made this statement at another meeting of the Ramstein group of Kiev’s supporters in London earlier in the day.

The German defense minister added that Berlin would "also launch a new deep-strike initiative and boost its support for the procurement of long-range drones through the Ukrainian industry, concluding contracts with defense companies in the country amounting to 300 million euros," Reuters reported.

Last Friday, German Foreign Minister Johann Vadefuhl said that European countries should consider supplying Ukraine with air defense systems.

Germany, the second-largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the US, has committed a total of over 40 billion euros in military support to Kiev. Russia has repeatedly stated that flooding the Kiev regime with weapons is only extending the conflict.