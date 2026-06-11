Russia already receiving feedback from Gulf countries on regional peace concept — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia is already receiving the first responses from the Persian Gulf countries to its updated concept for establishing lasting peace in the region through unity, rather than opposition, between Arabs and Iranians, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said as he opened talks in Moscow with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

Lavrov noted that Russia has for several years advocated for a meeting between Arab and Iranian leaders to develop a security concept for the Persian Gulf region with the support of external players.

"Just two weeks ago, we updated this concept and sent it to all capitals, including Manama. We are starting to receive the first reactions," the Russian top diplomat said.

"We hope that this very approach, which does not pit Arabs against Iranians, but, on the contrary, unites them through confidence-building measures and joint contacts, will help establish stability in this region," he added.