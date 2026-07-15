Oil shortage to ease gradually as reserves near minimum levels — IMF

WASHINGTON, July 15. /TASS/. The global oil shortage will ease only gradually, while reserves are approaching minimum levels, threatening problems for the energy sector’s physical infrastructure, according to a new analytical note published by the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF).

"Whenever supply begins to recover, the oil deficit will close only gradually, drawing inventories closer to operational minimums - the level below which the physical system itself begins to bind," IMF experts stressed, commenting on the situation around the Strait of Hormuz.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran's elite military force, announced a large-scale retaliatory operation. In addition, Iranian authorities decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to vessels linked to the United States, Israel, and countries that supported what Tehran described as aggression against the Islamic Republic. Roughly 25% of global oil trade and about 20% of liquefied natural gas shipments pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts. However, on the night of July 7-8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing Tehran of violating the terms of the agreement. US President Donald Trump said on July 10 that the ceasefire with Iran was no longer in effect, although the negotiation process was underway.