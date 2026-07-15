Nornickel manages to almost completely replace Western software

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel has been able to almost completely replace Western software in recent years, President of Norilsk Nickel, head of Interros Vladimir Potanin said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Software has been almost completely replaced, and we are no longer dependent on our erstwhile Western partners," he said.

The company has been operating under challenging conditions for at least the past five years but has gained many valuable skills during this time, Potanin noted. "We have learned to enter new markets for our products and have learned to restructure our payment systems and logistics chains in new ways," he said.

Norilsk Nickel is a diversified metals and mining company. Among the main shareholders of Nornickel are Interros owned by Vladimir Potanin (holds 35.95% of shares) and Rusal founded by Oleg Deripaska (26.25% of shares).