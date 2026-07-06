Six Palestinians killed, dozens injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza — TV

CAIRO, July 6. /TASS/. At least six Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip over the past 12 hours, despite a ceasefire in the enclave, the Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

According to it, during this period, dozens more Gaza residents suffered injuries of different degrees of severity. Several areas of the Strip came under attack, including Gaza City and Khan Yunis, the channel said.

Commenting on the events, Palestinian movement Hamas has once again accused Israel of genocide against the Palestinian people and failure to fulfill its commitments under the ceasefire agreement. In a statement published on the movement’s Telegram channel, Hamas has called on the international community and mediators in the negotiation process to put an end to the crimes being committed against the enclave’s population and to "increase pressure" on Israel.

Tensions intensified in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched an attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the death toll from the escalation in the Strip has exceeded 73,000, while more than 173,000 Palestinians have been injured.

On October 9, 2025, Israel and Hamas - with mediation from Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey - agreed to implement the first phase of a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. The Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10. Under the deal, Israeli forces withdrew to the so-called yellow line but retained control over more than 50% of the Strip’s territory.