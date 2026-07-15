Bitcoin, Ethereum showing growth

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The prices of the two largest cryptocurrencies by capitalization, Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH), have been showing growth, according to Binance platform data.

As of 4:15 p.m. Moscow time (1:15 p.m. GMT) the price of Bitcoin was up by 2.46% at $65,399, while the price of Ethereum was up by 4.24% at $1,937.

According to Coinmarketcap, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization amounts to $2.24 trillion as of July 15, with Bitcoin accounting for $1.31 trillion (58.4%), while Ethereum accounting for $234 bln (10.4%).

According to Coinglass data, global crypto exchanges liquidated over 73,000 traders' positions worth around $356 mln in the past 24 hours. Most of the liquidations occurred in Ethereum. Approximately $62.07 mln in liquidations were for long positions, and $295.31 mln for short positions. The largest liquidation order over the past day worth $11.88 mln was submitted on the Binance crypto exchange for the ETH-USDT pair.