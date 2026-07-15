Death toll from Bangkok pub fire rises to 32 — newspaper

BANGKOK, July 15. /TASS/. At least 32 people died in a fire at a pub in northern Bangkok overnight to Monday, the Bangkok Post newspaper reported, citing forensic scientists.

According to them, 27 people were killed at the scene, and five more died in hospitals despite doctors' efforts. All the victims have been identified.

Local police say an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is currently underway. Law enforcement officers are reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing those who survived to establish the circumstances of the tragedy.

Earlier, a Thai police source told TASS that 30 people died and 75 were injured in the fire.