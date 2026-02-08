Russia says EU mired in militarism, crisis, where it drove itself with anti-Russia policy

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The European Union is becoming increasingly mired in militarism and the deepest of crises, into which it has driven itself with its anti-Russian policy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Izvestia.

"They [the Europeans] are getting more and more bogged down in militarism, see militarization of the economy as a driver of economic growth that will lead the European Union out of the deepest crisis into which it drove itself with this anti-Russian policy and avoid deindustrialization," he said.

He said Europeans’ weapons programs implemented are "extremely costly."

"If we talk about spending 5%, then every year they will have to spend more money on defense, including the purchase of weapons, and according to the NATO standards, at least 20% should go for these purposes, another trillion per year," Grushko said.

"Sooner or later, the leaders of countries will have to explain to their own people why social programs are cut, why education and healthcare systems are deteriorating, why unemployment is increasing," but their reasons always boil down to only one explanation.

"And here's one 'explanation': there will be a war tomorrow, Russia will attack tomorrow," Grushko said.