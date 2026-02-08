Russian skier Korostelev finishes 4th in Sunday’s Olympic skiathlon race

TESERO /Italy/, February 8. /TASS/. Russian skier Savely Korostelev finished fourth in the Olympic cross-country skiing men's 10km + 10km skiathlon in Italy’s Tesero.

Norway’s Johannes Klaebo won his first gold as he came in at 46 minutes 11 seconds. Korostelev was 3.6 seconds behind the winner. Silver was won by French skier Mathis Desloges, and another Norwegian athlete, Martin Nyenget, took third place.

Korostelev, 22, is a two-time World Junior champion. He also holds the title of a two-time champion of Russia and is a multiple winner of national competitions.

Men’s and women’s sprint classic at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics is scheduled for February 10.