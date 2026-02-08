Iranian parliament to discuss talks with US on Monday

TEHRAN, February 8. /TASS/. Iran's Majlis, or unicameral parliament, will hold a meeting on February 9 to consider the interim results of the first round of negotiations with the United States on the Iranian nuclear dossier, deputy chairman of the parliament’s national security committee, Abbas Moqtadaei, said.

"At a closed-door meeting tomorrow, the Majlis will discuss the course of the talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is likely to attend the meeting," he told the IRNA news agency.

A new round of talks between Iran and the US on settling the crisis over Tehran's nuclear program took place on February 6 in the Omani capital. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation was headed by special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff. According to Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, the Iranian and American delegations held very serious consultations in Muscat on Iran's nuclear program and intend to continue the dialogue.